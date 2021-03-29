Nevada County libraries announce reopening plans

FROM A RELEASE:

The Nevada County Community Library will be reopening all of its branches for limited hours and capacity starting April 7. Patrons are invited to browse and select materials for checkout within a 30-minute time period. This “Grab and Go” model of library service offers the greatest amount of safety for visitors and staff.

Operating hours and capacity will vary by branch. The Truckee, Madelyn Helling, and Grass Valley libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Penn Valley Library will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Bear River Library will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The Doris Foley Library for Historical Research will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and on Saturdays by appointment.

Visitors may notice some changes in the branches. Library staff have implemented measures to safeguard the public’s health, including installing plexiglass screens and placing floor markers that indicate proper social distancing. Surfaces will be disinfected frequently. Nevada County is currently in the red tier of the statewide tier system, and the libraries will be limiting the number of people in the branches at any given time in alignment with red tier guidelines. Patrons are required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth and to either use hand sanitizer or put on gloves before touching materials. Those who are unable to wear a mask due to health or personal reasons will be provided service outside the building, using the library’s well established system of curbside or front door service.

County Librarian Nick Wilczek is thrilled to be able to welcome the public back into the libraries. “Library staff have been working hard to provide services safely during the pandemic, but we are all excited to have people enjoying our facilities and browsing for their next great read,” he said in a press release. “We have all missed the face-to-face interactions that are so important in a close-knit community like Nevada County.”

Library book drops will remain open and all returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in. Nevada County Community Library has temporarily suspended charging any overdue fines during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Please note that the library’s reopening plans are based on Nevada County’s current red tier status. If Nevada County moves within the statewide tier system, reopening plans will be re-evaluated.

For more information on Nevada County Community Library’s reopening plan and other services please visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.

