Nevada County Library announces Lawyer in the Library for Truckee

Truckee Library

Kaleb M. Roedel / Sierra Sun |

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Lawyer in the Library is now being offered on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Truckee Library Workspace. Sign-up for a free, 15-minute legal consultation on Wednesday, June 28 between 3:30-4:30 p.m.

This popular library program, also available in West County, is designed to help people who cannot afford private legal services. Participants can meet with a local volunteer attorney for criminal, trust, estate or general legal issues. Additional types of services will be added for future dates.

The Lawyer in the Library program is ideal for self-represented litigants in need of general legal guidance. The volunteer attorneys will coordinate and facilitate access to information and provide referrals. Sign-ups are on a first come, first serve basis. Those who have an existing case are encouraged to bring all their legal documents with them to the consultation. In order to preserve the volunteer lawyer’s valuable time, participants are asked to sign up for the next available time slot and be prepared and on time in order to participate.

The Truckee Library Workspace is located at 10879 Donner Pass Rd. Sign-up for a 15-minute consultation by calling (530) 582-7846 or stopping by the Truckee Library at 10031 Levon Ave. during regular operating hours. Visit nevadacountyca.gov/library for library locations, hours, online resources and a full calendar of events.