Nevada County Library announces Truckee Library Latino Cookbook Project

A celebration will be held at the Truckee Library on Friday, February 3 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m..

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. – With a significant Latinx population in Truckee, library staff wanted to find a way to strengthen and build on existing relationships to better connect with the community.

“The stories behind our favorite recipes are great ways to get to know each other,” says Truckee Library Technician, Rotha Carlson.

In September, during Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month, the Truckee Latino Cookbook Project was created to celebrate this ethnicity and hear the stories of members of the Latinx community through food. With help and contributions of Nataly Zarate, who gathered a great number of recipes from the community, the Truckee Library created and published its very own cookbook! Join the creators and contributors of the Latino Cookbook Project for a celebration at the Truckee Library on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5:30 to 6:30 PM.

The library has six copies of this bound cookbook ready for check out. Find it through the online public catalog at library.nevadacountyca.gov and search for “Latino Cookbook”. Place a hold for pick up at any Nevada County Library location and discover local recipes from the Nevada County Latinx community!

For more information about the cookbook celebration on Friday, February 3rd, visit the Nevada County Library Event Calendar or call (530) 582-7846. When viewing the event calendar, don’t forget you can filter by the location, age group or event type you are looking for.