Nevada County Library Literacy Program hits milestone 200 tutoring sessions in time for National Volunteer Week 2024

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Library Literacy Program would like to thank their volunteer tutors at the Truckee Library Branch. These wonderful volunteers dedicate their time to helping an adult learner achieve their literacy goals.

Volunteer activities include leading English conversation groups, working one-on-one with an adult learner to improve their literacy skills or tutoring a learner in English. Tutors spend a minimum of four hours each month working with adult learners, planning engaging lessons and building connections.

The Truckee Library Literacy program provides an opportunity for adults to work toward their goals as professionals, community members and family members at no cost to them. Adult learners in the literacy program benefit from improved reading and writing skills as well as improved self-confidence. Program participants have experienced gains in employment and increases in earnings. They achieve personal goals and report that their involvement in their children’s schoolwork has increased.

“﻿Because of the tutoring program, I have learned how to communicate better with different kinds of people,” said participant Seelene Brambila. “Tutoring has helped me to communicate at school with my children’s teachers, with medical personnel, on the telephone, etc. I am more confident to talk with other people and I’ve made a good friend.”

Paired up with volunteer tutor Susan Adams since 2015, Seelene and Susan have completed over 200 tutoring sessions to date.

“When I began volunteering as a literacy tutor at the Truckee Library, I was hoping to help interested community members improve their English competency and fluency, but what I have taken away has been so much greater,” Adams said. “I have gained a new friend, becoming well acquainted with both Seelene and her extended family, their history, their customs, their food, their dedication, their creativity, and their immense capacity for giving. At the end of every session, I am both humbled by Seelene’s determination and accomplishments, and rewarded with the pleasure of watching her thrive and grow.”

The Truckee Library could not provide this program without its volunteers, and they would like to take the occasion of National Volunteer Week to thank all of their volunteers, whether they have just started in 2024 or have been tutoring for years.

“Thank you Susan and all of our tutors for making a positive difference in our community!”

Thank you Literacy Tutors:

Amy Richards

Andrea Brideau-Miller

Andy Reichwald

Anne Braun

Debbie Worley

Eileen Bernhardi

Elizabeth Gardner

Irene Schneller

Jay Parker

Jennifer Parker

Karin Groden

Kathy Chao

Seoni Llanes

Stefani Barton

Susan Adams

Terry Chang

If you are interested in becoming a Literacy Program tutor or learning more about the program, please contact Adult Literacy Coordinator Laurel Raymore at laurel.raymore@nevadacountyca.gov .