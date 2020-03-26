Nevada County now has 7 COVID-19 cases

From Nevada County:

Nevada County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed its 7th COVID-19 case.

Four of the cases are listed as community acquired, two of them are travel related, and one is under investigation.

As additional people are diagnosed with COVID-19, we will report the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada County on the County’s http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus website. As we anticipate seeing an increase in diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County due to increased testing availability and the possibility of increased community transmission, the most important message we can keep sharing with our residents is that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, and everyone should be following California’s Shelter-at-Home Order.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Source: Nevada County