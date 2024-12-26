Nevada County OES releases draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. —The Nevada County Draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) is available for public feedback through Jan. 13, 2025. The community is encouraged to review the draft plan and provide their feedback online at ReadyNevadaCounty.org/CWPP . Physical copies of the draft plan are also available at the OES Office in the Government Center, 950 Maidu Ave in Nevada City.

CWPP’s help communities like Nevada County identify place-based solutions for wildfire resilience, such as identifying and prioritizing areas for hazardous fuels reduction treatments and addresses community preparedness.

“The Draft CWPP represents a critical step in our ongoing effort to reduce wildfire risks and increase resilience across Nevada County,” said Craig Griesbach, Nevada County’s Director of Emergency Services. “The public’s feedback will help ensure it reflects the unique needs of our community. Together, we can create a plan that protects lives, property, and the natural beauty of Nevada County.”

Since 2023, Nevada County OES has worked to engage with stakeholders, local wildfire experts, non-profits organizations, land managers, and the community to draft the CWPP. This included circulating a public survey that collected over 2,260 responses, participating in over 70 community or stakeholder events, hosting four CWPP Lunch and Learns, and facilitating nine Community Risk Reduction Workshops across the county.

“The Nevada County community has been integral in the development of the CWPP” said Alessandra Zambrano, Nevada County Wildfire Coordinator. “Their participation over the last year and half was critical in creating the community plan and will allow us to take steps reduce our wildfire risk and protect what we value most in Nevada County.”

The Draft CWPP is a part of the Office of Emergency Services broader Roadmap to Resilience, a countywide effort addressing wildfire and all-hazards. Key components of this roadmap include: