Nevada County offers classes for building standards code update

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The 2022 California Building Standards Code Update (Title 24) will be effective Jan. 1. To prepare the community’s contractors for the update, the Nevada County Building Department and the Nevada County Contractor’s Association are offering a series of educational classes.

“These codes update every three years. This time, we are offering educational classes that highlight various aspects of the new code and break down the importance of those changes for contractors throughout Nevada County,” said Barbara Bashall, Government Affairs Liaison for NCCA.

A class on the significant changes to the building code will be held on December 14th from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Contractor’s Association, located at 149 Crown Point Court, Suite A, in Grass Valley. An additional course to review the significant changes will be offered on February 8th from 3:00-4:30 p.m. To sign up for the course, visit https://www.nccabuildingpros.com/events-list .

Some changes scheduled for the upcoming release include a focus on electrification, specifically energy storage system readiness and pre-wiring for electric space heat pumps, dryers, stovetops, and hot water heat pumps, requiring accessory structures like sheds and barns to be built out of fire-rated material, as well as building for aging residents.

“While these changes may seem like big changes, the Building Department is committed to providing a smooth transition to the 2022 code edition through public outreach, training, and staff development,” Supervising Plans Examiner Nick McBurney explained. “This will aid in providing safe and sustainable homes and structures for years to come.”

Detailed information on the state’s adoption of Title 24 and all amendments to the code can be accessed on the California Department of General Services website.

Permit applications submitted to the Building Department before December 31st will fall under the 2019 standards. Any application submitted on or after Jan. 1, will be required to meet the new statewide standards.

Source: Nevada County