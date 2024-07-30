Nevada County Office of Emergency Services kicks-off Youth Emergency Preparedness Week

TRUCKEE, Calif. – For Nevada County to be wildfire resilient and disaster-ready it will take all of us. This is something the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services has recognized, having worked to identify gaps in disaster preparedness with their 2024 Disaster Engagement Strategy. One of the gaps identified was Youth Emergency Preparedness.

“Disasters like wildfire have a huge impact on the young members of our community,” said Criag Griesbach, OES Director. “We recognize this and feel that it is important to empower the next generation to be prepared for emergencies.”

There are over 6,000 students in Nevada County and like the adult members of the community, they have a role to play in making sure we are collectively “ready.” This summer, to better engage and prepare local youth OES launched the Youth Emergency Preparedness Project and paid youth internship.

“Gen Z is adept with communication and quick to identify evolving trends – we really can’t claim to know the best ways to reach and engage with them. Having a youth intern is an opportunity to bridge the gap and give voice to our young community members,” said Alex Keeble-Toll, OES Senior Administrative Analyst.

Zuleyka Deniz, an incoming senior at Nevada Union High School, started working as the Youth Emergency Preparedness Intern in June. Using her lived experience and work with the Nevada County Youth Commission, Zuleyka is helping OES make wildfire and disaster preparedness “cool” and youth inclusive.

“OES does a good job in getting information out to the public, but the message is not always delivered in a way that youth would engage with,” said Zuleyka. “A big part of my position is helping to find ways that can get the youth more engaged with emergency preparedness.”

To advance this effort, OES is kicking off the first ever Nevada County Youth Emergency Preparedness Week. From July 29 to August 2, OES will be celebrating Youth Emergency Preparedness and featuring a “Summer Safety Campaign” focused on how young people can be prepared for wildfires, stay safe from the heat, practice safe camping and more.

Stay tuned to OES social media for safety messaging designed and created by Zuleyka and mark your calendar to come out to Nevada City’s Hot Summer Nights on July 31 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. where OES will have a Youth Emergency Preparedness Booth.

“We will have lots of fun fire-themed swag, fire-themed snacks and candy, and youth emergency preparedness materials at the booth. Come visit us at Hot Summer Nights to learn more about how you can be ready and what I have been working on in OES,” said Zuleyka