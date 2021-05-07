Nevada County opens new vaccine clinic

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,671. There are 101 new cases since Thursday, April 29, indicating a 2% increase.

Of the 4,671 total cases, 4,468 have been released from isolation and 128 are presently active. Nevada County’s total death toll is 75, with no deaths in the last four weeks.

The county remains in the red tier.

According to California’s Health and Human Services’ website, Nevada County administered 3,318 vaccine doses this week, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people in the county up to 32,201.

The county opened up a new vaccine clinic at Sierra College’s Grass Valley Campus in Nevada County on Tuesday. It will be open from 8 am. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and appointments through the first week of June have been added to MyTurn.

In a meeting three weeks ago, county Public Health Officer Scott Kellermann said 750 immunizations a day, five days a week, should keep the county on track to immunize a large segment of the population by the goal date of June 15.

Kellermann said even though the tier system will likely be replaced come June, “masking and physical distancing will still be encouraged.”

Placer County also is in the red tier.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 22,386 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 1% rise in cases over the last seven days. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates there were 235 new cases this week.

There were four deaths in Placer County this week, bringing the death toll to 290.

Placer’s data may reflect inaccuracies because of a lag in information. Additionally, the county issued a press release three weeks ago noting that the COVID-19 transmission rate may be three times what the county has been able to log.

Placer County has distributed 312,612 doses of the available vaccine. Over 136,055 people in the county are fully inoculated of the nearly 400,000 person population.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun.