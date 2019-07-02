Nevada County operation seizes 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, nets 31 arrests

Officials seized over 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in a multi-week operation at the Truckee Agricultural Inspection Station, Cal Fire said.

Authorities say they arrested 31 people for felony possession and transportation of illegal fireworks. Officials issued 58 citations for misdemeanor possession and transportation of illegal fireworks.

“The devastating effects of wildfires caused from dangerous and illegal fireworks cannot be underestimated,” Deputy District Attorney Anna Tyner said in a release.

According to the release, an average of 180 people visit hospital emergency rooms each day near the Fourth of July with firework-related injuries.

All fireworks are illegal to possess or use in Nevada County.