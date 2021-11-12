Nevada County over 60% fully vaccinated; Shots now available for kids

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 9,282 as of Thursday morning. There are 162 new cases since Nov. 4, indicating a 2% increase over last week.

The current case rate would put Nevada County in the purple tier of California’s now-lifted Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, if that system still existed.

According to the dashboard, 9,012 people have been released from isolation and 165 remain active. Since the start of August and the surge caused by the virus’ Delta variant, 30 people have died — one this week — bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 105.

Nevada County has surpassed the 60% mark of its eligible residents being fully vaccinated for COVID-19, county Director of Public Health Jill Blake said in a Q&A Wednesday.

The vaccinations rose along with the increased eligibility last week as the 5 to 11 age group was added. Blake said 60.8% of the county’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated. Nearly 7% more are “partially vaccinated” with one dose.





According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, using a seven-day average, Nevada County’s daily new cases per 100,000 residents was 19.5 as of Wednesday, a number Blake said indicates “widespread transmission.”

Statewide, using a seven-day average, there are 12.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Nevada County administered 3,429 vaccines over the last week, bringing the total number of doses delivered to 128,663.

Over the course of last week, 352 people in the county became completely vaccinated, bringing that number up to 57,274.

PLACER COUNTY

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 460 new cases, a 1% increase in cases from the prior week.

There were two recorded deaths caused by COVID-19 in Placer County last week, bringing the death toll to 439.

Placer County has distributed 516,799 vaccines since their introduction. The number of fully vaccinated Placer County residents is now 236,347 people.

VACCINES FOR CHILDREN

According to its website, the Tahoe Forest Health System began vaccinating school-aged children — ages 5 to 18 — on Thursday. The Tahoe Forest Gateway Vaccine Clinic, at 11004 Donner Pass Road, began offering pediatric Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Blake said other clinics in west county are already open, with the support of the Nevada County Public Health department, the Western Sierra Medical Clinic, Sierra Care Physicians pediatricians, Chapa-De Indian Health, and Dokimos Pharmacy.

Appointments for the clinic can be made through MyTurn .

She said Wednesday that, prior to announcing when the clinic would take place, her department had received feedback from parents asking that it be timed so that their children could be fully vaccinated before Christmas.

“They want their children to spend time with their grandparents in a safe way and they’re so excited to do that, and we’re really happy to help families do that,” said Blake.

Dr. Glennah Trochet, the county’s deputy public health officer, added that this is not the only opportunity for parents to have their children receive the vaccine, stating that many local doctors’ offices and pharmacies offer it.

As of Wednesday, one week after the state announced children ages 5 to 11 were eligible, 2.1% of Nevada County children in that age group had received their first dose, according to state COVID-19 vaccination data.

