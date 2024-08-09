Nevada County Planning Commission reviews Alpenglow sawmill proposal

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday, Aug. 8, the Nevada County Planning Commission met to discuss the proposed Alpenglow Sawmill and Wood Processing Facility. The meeting focused on whether to grant a Conditional Use Permit that would allow the construction and operation of the facility, situated on a 124-acre parcel at 10375 Silverado Way in Truckee, California.

Project Overview:

The Alpenglow proposal includes a mixed-use development featuring a forestry management and material processing facility, which incorporates a wood-fired boiler and related structures. In addition, the project plans to build six residential units to provide State-Regulated Employee Housing in three duplexes. The site, located west of State Route 89 and Prosser Creek Reservoir, has been the subject of extensive public and regulatory review.

Kyle Smith, Project Planner for Nevada County, presented details about the facility. The project aims to address environmental and community concerns through a range of mitigation measures. For example, to reduce light pollution, the facility will employ shielded lighting with motion or heat sensors. Landscaping will include native pine woodland and a screening berm to minimize visibility from the entrance, while the topography and existing vegetation will prevent visibility from State Route 89. Proposed signage includes a monument sign at the eastern property line and a directional sign at the entrance, both designed to meet community standards.

Environmental and Regulatory Considerations:

The project’s environmental review has involved input from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Key environmental measures include adherence to air quality regulations, the installation of a selective catalytic reduction device to limit NOx emissions, and adherence to stringent water quality protection standards. Biological resources, such as sensitive species like the Western Bumblebee, will be protected through required surveys and mitigation measures.

Fire safety is a significant focus, with the project planning to integrate with the Truckee Fire Protection District and meet California’s wildland urban interface standards. A 200,000-gallon water storage tank and water main extensions will support fire suppression needs.

Community and Public Input:

The project has generated significant public interest, with over 400 comments received. Feedback addressed a variety of concerns, including traffic, air quality, noise, and community character. Some residents advocated for a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR), citing potential impacts on traffic, safety, and environmental quality.

Eli Ilano of the U.S. Forest Service and Scott Lindgren from the Lake Tahoe Regional Fire Chiefs Association supported the project for its potential to mitigate wildfire risks and manage forest waste. Conversely, local residents raised concerns about the facility’s proximity to residential areas and potential impacts on traffic and safety.

Commission Discussion:

During the meeting, commissioners discussed various aspects of the project. Commissioner Garst questioned the impact on traffic compared to the existing Hobart Mill operations. Commissioner Duncan inquired about the use of non-toxic adhesives in glulam production, while Commissioner Milman asked about noise levels and the disposal of biomass ash.

The commissioners emphasized the need to balance project benefits with community concerns. They acknowledged the project’s potential to address affordable housing needs and create local jobs while addressing fire safety and environmental issues.

Decision and Next Steps:

After considering all input and deliberations, the Nevada County Planning Commission voted unanimously to move forward with the project. The commission approved the Conditional Use Permit with conditions and mitigation measures, subject to a 10-day appeal period.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.