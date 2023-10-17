Nevada County Planning Commission seeks Truckee representative
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Planning Commission is looking for one dedicated individual from District V to help us shape the future of our county.
The Planning Commission is responsible for reviewing and making decisions on a variety of important land use and development projects, including:
- General Plan Amendments and Revisions
- Specific Plans
- Capital Improvement Program Review
- Zoning and Rezoning applications
- Subdivisions (excluding parcel maps creating 4 or fewer lots)
- Major use permits
The Planning Commission serves as the Design Review Body for all projects proposed on property zoned pursuant to Ordinance 1341 and the Commission is designated as the Advisory Agency for reviewing violations of the Subdivision Map Act and County Subdivision Ordinance.
Applications can be completed online.
To learn more, please visit the Planning Department website or contact us at (530) 265-1222.
