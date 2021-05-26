Nevada County poised to enter Orange Tier June 2

FROM A RELEASE:

The state announced Tuesday evening that Nevada County’s COVID case rates have met the requirements for the Blueprint for a Safer Economy’s Orange Tier, based on case rates Nevada County hasn’t seen since September. If Nevada County meets the criteria for the Orange Tier next week, Nevada County would move into the Orange Tier on June 2. Restaurants will increase to 50% capacity indoors, gyms to 25% capacity indoors, and movie theaters to 50% capacity indoors.

Find detailed information from the California Department of Public Health on current “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” guidance that will be in place until June 15.

The State has also announced its guidance for June 15, when California will move “Beyond the Blueprint.” As more people will be fully vaccinated by this date, almost all restrictions on physical distancing and capacity will be lifted. However, there are requirements that will apply to “mega” events that are over 5,000 attendees indoors and 10,000 attendees outdoors. Additionally, on June 15 California’s requirements on masks will align with current CDC guidance, where vaccinated individuals will be able to be unmasked in most settings and unvaccinated individuals will be required to continue wearing masks in most settings.

Find more information on California Department of Public Health’s website on the “Beyond the Blueprint” guidance that will go into place on June 15.





VACCINE APPOINTMENTS EASILY ACCESSIBLE

Nevada County Public Health and the state of California are working to make access to your COVID vaccine as easy as possible. As of this week, nearly 85,000 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents. The Nevada County Public Health department has administered over 22,000 of these vaccinations at various locations. This is more than 25% of all vaccines administered to Nevada County residents, compared to the 1,500 vaccines they typically administer annually prior to the pandemic.

MYTURN

The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available in Nevada County to all residents age 12 and over. Walk-in clinics are available at Dokimos in Nevada City, Whispering Pines in Grass Valley, and Sierra College in Grass Valley. Whether you’re unable to leave home for medical reasons or you just need a ride to your appointment, Californians can now request in-home vaccinations or transit assistance to get their COVID-19 vaccinations through MyTurn Vaccine scheduling system. Pop-up clinics are coming to a neighborhood near you, from Smartsville and Penn Valley, eastern Nevada County to western Nevada County. Information on pop-up clinics, walk-in clinics, and in-home or transportation support are all available at myturn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255 toll-free.

