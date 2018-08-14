Nevada County political races start in earnest

The deadline to file for several local offices was 5 p.m. Friday. However, that deadline is extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday if an incumbent doesn't run.

That's also the case for two seats on the Nevada Irrigation District's board.

Ricki Heck is running for the Division 1 seat. Incumbent Nancy Weber isn't seeking re-election.

Bruce Herring is running for the Division 2 seat. Incumbent John Drew isn't running.

Incumbent Will Morebeck said in June he'd run for the Division 4 seat, as did Laura Peters. That district lies in Placer County. Placer elections officials couldn't be reached Friday afternoon.

Other offices up for election this November include:

Nevada County Board of Education

Area 1: Paula Sarantopoulos

Area 1: Katharine Wanamaker

Area 2: John V. "Jack" Meeks, Heino L. Nicolai

Nevada Joint Union High School District

Area 1: Linda Campbell (I), James Hinman

Area 5: Sonia Delgadillo, Patricia Seeley (I)

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

Area 1: Kim Szczurek (I)

Area 4: Gaylan Larson (I)

Nevada County Consolidated Fire Protection District – 3 seats

Barry Dorland (I)

Keith M. Grueneberg (I)

David Hanson (I)

Truckee Fire Protection District – 4 seats

Gary Botto (I)

Victor Hernandez (I)

Erin Prado (I)

Paul Wilford (I)

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District – 4 seats

Dan Kates (I)

Jon Mon Pere

Paul Warmerdam

Kristin York

Robert "Jason" Hansford (I)

Donner Summit Public Utility District â€“ 2 seats

Phil Gamick (I)

Alex Medveczky (I)

Truckee Donner Public Utility District â€“ 2 seats

Christa Finn

Ali "Kaveh" Mansoor

Paul Warmerdam (I)

Tahoe Forest Hospital District – 3 seats

Mary G. Brown (I)

Dale Chamblin (I)

Charles Zipkin (I)

Truckee Sanitary District – 3 seats

Jerry Gilmore (I)

Nelson Van Gundy (I)

Kurt Smart

Ron Sweet (I)

Truckee Tahoe Airport District â€“ 2 seats

Mary Heatherington

Joseph W. Lorenz

Sierra Joint Community College District

Area 2: None

Area 6: Nancy Palmer (I)

* (I) incumbent

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.