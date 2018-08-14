Nevada County political races start in earnest
August 14, 2018
The deadline to file for several local offices was 5 p.m. Friday. However, that deadline is extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday if an incumbent doesn't run.
That's also the case for two seats on the Nevada Irrigation District's board.
Ricki Heck is running for the Division 1 seat. Incumbent Nancy Weber isn't seeking re-election.
Bruce Herring is running for the Division 2 seat. Incumbent John Drew isn't running.
Incumbent Will Morebeck said in June he'd run for the Division 4 seat, as did Laura Peters. That district lies in Placer County. Placer elections officials couldn't be reached Friday afternoon.
Other offices up for election this November include:
Recommended Stories For You
Nevada County Board of Education
Area 1: Paula Sarantopoulos
Area 1: Katharine Wanamaker
Area 2: John V. "Jack" Meeks, Heino L. Nicolai
Nevada Joint Union High School District
Area 1: Linda Campbell (I), James Hinman
Area 5: Sonia Delgadillo, Patricia Seeley (I)
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Area 1: Kim Szczurek (I)
Area 4: Gaylan Larson (I)
Nevada County Consolidated Fire Protection District – 3 seats
Barry Dorland (I)
Keith M. Grueneberg (I)
David Hanson (I)
Truckee Fire Protection District – 4 seats
Gary Botto (I)
Victor Hernandez (I)
Erin Prado (I)
Paul Wilford (I)
Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District – 4 seats
Dan Kates (I)
Jon Mon Pere
Paul Warmerdam
Kristin York
Robert "Jason" Hansford (I)
Donner Summit Public Utility District â€“ 2 seats
Phil Gamick (I)
Alex Medveczky (I)
Truckee Donner Public Utility District â€“ 2 seats
Christa Finn
Ali "Kaveh" Mansoor
Paul Warmerdam (I)
Tahoe Forest Hospital District – 3 seats
Mary G. Brown (I)
Dale Chamblin (I)
Charles Zipkin (I)
Truckee Sanitary District – 3 seats
Jerry Gilmore (I)
Nelson Van Gundy (I)
Kurt Smart
Ron Sweet (I)
Truckee Tahoe Airport District â€“ 2 seats
Mary Heatherington
Joseph W. Lorenz
Sierra Joint Community College District
Area 2: None
Area 6: Nancy Palmer (I)
* (I) incumbent
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.