Nevada County polls open till 8 p.m.

Truckee has two drop-off points: Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours a day; and Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily. Both close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

All Nevada County vote centers are open today and will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Local officials had received 23,781 completed ballots as of 7 p.m. Thursday for the election that will decide the county’s next sheriff, two spots on the Nevada Irrigation District’s Board of Directors and a countywide cannabis business tax, in addition to several other local and statewide races.

Officials said 69,197 Nevada County residents were registered to vote as of Friday.

Almost 20 million Californians are registered to vote in Tuesday’s midterm election, Secretary of State Alex Padilla has said.

All Nevada County voters should have received a ballot in the mail, though they can still cast ballots at a handful of vote centers scattered across the county or drop off their completed ballots.

Traditional precinct polling locations no longer exist. There were replaced by vote centers, where Nevada County residents can cast ballots regardless of where they live.

Voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the following locations: the elections office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, in Nevada City; Truckee Town Hall, east wing conference room, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, in Truckee; Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., and the Best Western Gold Country Inn, Conference Center, Gold 1, 1012 Sutton Way, both in Grass Valley; the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43, 10513 Spenceville Road; the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive, in South County; and the Truckee Family Resource Center, 11695 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

All those vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, as will a North San Juan vote center, 29190 Highway 49.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.