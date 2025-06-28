Nevada County property owners can sign up for new alert system

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Nevada County property owners can sign up for a no-cost notification service to conveniently be alerted of important documents, such as deeds of trusts, recorded in their name on file with the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

The new voluntary Recording Notification Service allows individuals to set up alerts to be sent directly to their email inbox whenever a document is recorded at the county’s Clerk-Recorder’s Office. Individuals can set the names that trigger the alerts when they sign up. The platform for the program allows users to identify up to 10 names connected to their unique email profile and monitor activity of property documents associated with their account.

“I would encourage anybody that owns property in Nevada County to sign up for this free service. It’s a low cost to the county and could be a huge benefit for the community,” said Corey O’Hayre, Nevada County’s acting clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Used by clerk-recorders in communities nationwide, the service provides a receipt when a document is recorded and could alert people to potential fraud. With more than 100,000 people living in Nevada County, the new system could help thousands of property owners. The new alert system is a notification system rather than a prevention system providing an extra layer of precaution for property owners.

“The new system allows people to be informed of what is being recorded in their name so they can take the next step,” said O’Hayre.

To learn more about the Recording Notification Services and to sign up, please visit: http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/RNS .

If You Suspect Fraud contact Nevada County Sheriff Department at 530-265-1471 or contact the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office at 530-265-1218.