Nevada County Public Health, 211 Connecting Point partner to launch COVID-19 vaccine text alerts

FROM A RELEASE:

Nevada County Public Health has partnered with 211 Connecting Point to provide the community text updates when new information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Nevada County becomes available. Residents can subscribe to find out updates like when, where and to what populations the COVID-19 has become available to.





“We are so grateful for the community’s enthusiasm to get the COVID-19 vaccine and excited to be able to work with 211 Connecting Point to let the community know as soon as it becomes available to them,” said Jill Blake, Nevada County Director of Public Health.

Ann Guerra, Executive Director of Connecting Point, added that partnering with NCPH “allows us to stay in touch with Nevada County residents and give them the latest, most accurate information as soon as it’s released to the public.”

Text VACCINEINFO to 898211

Subscribe to vaccine text updates by texting VaccineInfo to 898211. Subscribers will receive official, non-emergency information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine(s). All new subscribers must opt-in to the alerts for ongoing updates.

Subscribers will get a confirmation reading: “Thank you for joining 211’s COVID-19 Vaccine News & Information text alerts. You will receive information and updates related to COVID-19 vaccines in Nevada County. Visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/Coronavirus/Vaccine to learn more.”

Residents can also get the most up-to-date information by visiting the County’s COVID vaccine webpage http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus/vaccine or by calling 211 Connecting Point at 1-833-DIAL211 to speak to a local call center agent, 24/7 in English or Spanish.

For more information, visit Nevada County Public Health’s vaccine information page at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/Coronavirus/Vaccine. To learn more about 211, please visit 211connectingpoint.org/.

Source: Nevada County