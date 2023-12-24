Nevada County Public Health launches Health Access Vending Machine Program
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Nevada County Public Health Department (NCPHD), through grant funding from Anthem Blue Cross, has launched a Health Access Vending Machine Program. NCPHD’s health access vending machines provide additional access points to existing free and confidential county health products that save lives, prevent chronic disease, promote mental and physical health, and reduce harm.
“We are excited to be providing the residents of Nevada County with easier access to critical health products,” said Nevada County Health Officer Sherilynn Cooke. “We care about the health of kids and families in our community. Increasing access and removing barriers to these products will save lives and improve health outcomes for people in our county.”
All products in the health access vending machines are free and residents can register on-line or in-person at the machines for a unique pin number to access products. Products available through the vending machines include:
- Naloxone (Narcan) and fentanyl test strips
- Adult and children’s oral health kits
- First aid, hygiene and grooming kits
- Medication and sharps disposal kits
- And many other health products
For a full list of products, residents can review the vending machine menu. Residents can learn more about the health access vending machines by visiting the website.
A health access vending machine is currently available in the lobby of the Joseph Center in Truckee (10075 Levon Avenue.)
Follow Nevada County on Facebook (@NevadaCountyCA) and Instagram (@nevadacountyca) to learn more.
