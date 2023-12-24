Nevada County Public Health launches Health Access Vending Machine Program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Nevada County Public Health Department (NCPHD), through grant funding from Anthem Blue Cross, has launched a Health Access Vending Machine Program. NCPHD’s health access vending machines provide additional access points to existing free and confidential county health products that save lives, prevent chronic disease, promote mental and physical health, and reduce harm.

“We are excited to be providing the residents of Nevada County with easier access to critical health products,” said Nevada County Health Officer Sherilynn Cooke. “We care about the health of kids and families in our community. Increasing access and removing barriers to these products will save lives and improve health outcomes for people in our county.”

The health access vending machine in Truckee at the Joseph Center. Provided

All products in the health access vending machines are free and residents can register on-line or in-person at the machines for a unique pin number to access products. Products available through the vending machines include:

Naloxone (Narcan) and fentanyl test strips

Adult and children’s oral health kits

First aid, hygiene and grooming kits

Medication and sharps disposal kits

And many other health products

For a full list of products, residents can review the vending machine menu. Residents can learn more about the health access vending machines by visiting the website .

A health access vending machine is currently available in the lobby of the Joseph Center in Truckee (10075 Levon Avenue.)

