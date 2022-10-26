Nevada County receives $1.7 million to launch youth job program

Elementary and middle school students enjoyed fun activities and learned new skills during the summer hub day camp by Bright Future for Youth.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County has launched a new Youth Job Corps program for ages 16-30 in partnership with Connecting Point and Bright Futures for Youth, thanks to a $1.7 million grant from California Volunteers.

“We saw a great opportunity to support our youth and young adults in their career development while also supporting our local nonprofits with paid internships,” said Nevada County Social Services Director Rachel Peña in a press release. “It’s a win-win that supports our local economy, our young adults entering the workforce, and our nonprofits that provide essential community services.”

The program provides paid internships for local non-profits or government agencies that address food insecurity, climate action, and COVID-19 recovery. Nevada County received the award earlier this year and kicked off the program with Bright Futures for Youth to fund 15 interns for their Youth Summer camp. The program proved successful at helping participants connect with meaningful career opportunities.

“Working at Bright Futures for Youth made me realize how much I enjoy working with children,” says Katelynn Carroll, 18, who changed her major to education after working as a camp counselor this past summer under the Youth Job Corps program. “It gave me experience in the field I hope to work in. I learned how to keep children calm in stressful situations. I really enjoyed working with the kids.”

50 internship opportunities available

Fifty internships will be available through the program, both six-month part-time or full-time internships. Connecting Point has over 16 nonprofits and government agencies that have signed up to provide internship opportunities.

“These will be made-to-order internship opportunities for the non-profit and the interested intern,” said Connecting Point executive director Tim Giuliani. “With our existing employment and 211 programs, we will be helping to connect and find the right match for both.”

Connecting Point will provide career counseling and job training to interns in the program and places them in paid internships with local participating partners.

Interested interns, nonprofits, and government agencies can learn more by visiting Connecting Point’s Employment Services website or calling 211 at 1-833-DIAL211. Connecting Point will also be available at the 2022 Community Volunteer Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 5, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds to answer questions and connect organizations with resources.