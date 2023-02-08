Nevada County releases final Broadband environmental impact report, to host public hearing

Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing for the Nevada County’s Broadband Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR).

The public meeting will be held at the Eric Rood Administration Center Board of Supervisor Chambers, located at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City. Meeting Details

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — On Friday, February 10, 2023, the Nevada County Community Development Agency’s Planning Department will release a Notice of Public Hearing and document availability for the Nevada County’s Broadband Final Environmental Impact Report to be heard before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors on February 28, 2023.

Nevada County has conducted a countywide Environmental Impact Report for future Broadband infrastructure to meaningfully address challenges and remove barriers for broadband project developers. The ultimate goal is to expand broadband access in the county more quickly and efficiently by streamlining compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

This program would help streamline the construction of future broadband projects throughout Nevada County and the incorporated communities of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and the Town of Truckee but excludes any projects on federal lands or in state highway rights-of-way. The countywide Nevada County Broadband EIR aims to achieve CEQA compliance so that individual fiber projects are preapproved and can take advantage of state and federal grant funding programs. Construction of individual fiber projects under the program could begin as early as spring 2023.

The programmatic FEIR will be available Friday, February 10, 2023, at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/513/Projects-Supporting-Documents under the Current Planning Board of Supervisors tab or find a hard copy at the Nevada County Community Development Agency’s Planning Department front counter, 950 Maidu Avenue, Suite 170, Nevada City, CA 95959.

In 2021, the Board of Supervisors adopted broadband as one of its top objectives due to high-speed internet’s pivotal role in economic development, education, employment opportunities, access to healthcare, and general quality of life in Nevada County. Residents are encouraged to stay up to date on significant broadband news items by signing up for the Broadband in Nevada County Newsletter at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/broadband . Those with questions, concerns, or opportunities to bring service to underserved areas should connect via email at broadband@nevadacountyca.gov .