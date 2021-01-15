Nevada County Relief Fund awards $287,500 in ’survival’ grants

From a release:

When the state announced the regional stay-at-home order last month to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Nevada County Relief Fund launched its’ “Small Business Winter Survival Campaign” to help the most impacted businesses survive. With the support of local residents and community leaders, the Nevada County Relief Fund raised $287,500 in the last four weeks, which will be awarded to 73 small businesses countywide.

“The county put up the $100,000 ‘challenge grant’ right before Christmas, and this amazing community of ours matched it with $112,000 in a matter of weeks,” said Supervisor and Board Chair Dan Miller. “My wife and I ran a small business on Mill Street for years, so we know how hard it’s been for retailers, and how much these grants can help.”

Not only were the county funds matched by local donors, but the town of Truckee allocated $75,000, and the city of Nevada City chipped in $1,000 to support these businesses and recognize their adherence to the necessary public health guidelines designed to protect their customers, staff, and the larger community.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, so I’m very pleased that we could support 22 Truckee businesses — restaurants, bars, retailers, gyms, hair salons and barbers – who are the heart of our town,” said Truckee Mayor Anna Klovstad.

“We reached out to a lot of donors who were happy to help because they know, like I do, that we can’t afford to lose our vibrant, historic downtown merchants to this pandemic,” said Leo Granucci, Co-Chair of the Nevada County Relief Fund. “And together, our public-private partnership has raised and awarded $1,017,400 to date.”

The Relief Fund issued 42 $5,000 micro-grants to businesses with employees, and 31 $2,500 micro-grants to sole proprietors without employees.

When informed of her award, Barbara Martinez, owner of The Tack Room in Penn Valley, said in a release, “This will allow us to pay our rent and to go on until we can reopen again in the red tier. I’d like to thank everyone that’s donated to the Nevada County Relief Fund to help businesses. What a relief!”

News of the grant came just in time according to Kevin Salas, owner of Copy Center in Truckee. “The timing is really perfect in terms of helping businesses. This definitely helps us pay the rent and the utilities to stay open and keep on moving forward.”

The Sierra Business Council (SBC) administered the grant application process with oversight provided by the Relief Fund’s Community Advisory Council. SBC received nearly 180 applications representing over $700,000 in requests. After evaluating each application for eligibility, staff generated a randomly selected list that was reviewed by the Relief Fund’s Small Business Team to ensure geographic and business type diversity. While the applicants certified they were following state and local public health guidelines, county and municipal staff verified they were in good standing and had no records of complaints.

