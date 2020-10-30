Nevada County remains in ‘moderate’ tier, has 32 new COVID-19 cases since last week

BY THE NUMBERS (As of Thursday morning) NEVADA COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 632 Number in western county: 390 Number in eastern county: 242 Number of active cases: 51 Number hospitalized: 1 Number of recoveries: 573 Number of deaths: 8 Number tested: 22,959 PLACER COUNTY Number of COVID-19 cases: 4,248 Number in East Placer: 236 Number in Mid-Placer: 416 Number in South Placer: 3,558 Number of recoveries: 3,795 Number of deaths: 57 (2 this week) Number tested negative: 118,242

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County was 632. There are 32 new cases since last Thursday, Oct. 8, indicating a 5% increase.

Of the 632 total cases, 573 have been released from isolation and 51 cases remain active — 11 more active cases than last week. There have been eight deaths in Nevada County, none in the past week.

Nevada County is five weeks into the state’s “moderate” tier of reopening, and case numbers are rising, albeit marginally. The U.S. saw a record of new cases in one day — 80,000 — this week.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 4,248 COVID-19 cases — an increase of 225 cases over the last week and up 5.6%. There have been 57 deaths total, two in the last week.