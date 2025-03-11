Nevada County residents invited to share feedback on revamping 20-year-old cell tower ordinance

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – As the Board of Supervisors prepares to update the County’s 20-year-old cell tower ordinance, supervisors and staff are seeking public feedback first.

“Based on the large number of emails, phone calls and other communications I have received on this issue, I want to make sure we provide opportunities for residents to provide public feedback before and during the process,” said Supervisor Lisa Swarthout.

A public meeting is scheduled Monday, March 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Board chambers, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The meeting will begin with a presentation by staff and will be followed by about an hour of in-person public comment.

The session will be live-streamed for viewing on http://www.youtube.com/@countyofnevadaca/live . An update is under consideration to keep up with changes in technology in the past two decades and address neighborhood concerns. While some community members are eager to have improved cell phone service for themselves and emergency responders who may need it in the event of a wildfire, others have expressed concerns about environmental impacts, aesthetic considerations and potential health risks from electromagnetic radiation.

Planning Director Brian Foss said, “This is your opportunity to learn about what we can and can’t do under federal law, help develop the ordinance and get your viewpoint heard.”

The March 31 meeting is the first of several opportunities the public will have to give comments before an updated ordinance is approved.