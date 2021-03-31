Nevada County Search and Rescue finds deceased man

A Tehachapi man reported missing over a week ago was found dead Tuesday by Nevada County authorities near the Fordyce Trail.

Search and Rescue crews on Tuesday found William Charles Snyder, 46, about a half mile from his red Ford F-250 after responding to reports of a vehicle in the area for one to three weeks, reports and sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.

A cause and manner of death for Snyder hasn’t yet been determined, the lieutenant said.

Authorities first learned of the empty vehicle around 8:45 a.m. Monday. They went to the area, approaching the truck on foot because of snow. A review of its license plate showed it was registered to Snyder, who’d been reported missing, Scales said.

A search of the immediate area Monday revealed nothing, he added.

Several agencies returned Tuesday to the area. After about a six-hour search, Snyder’s body was found, Scales said.

“After quite a bit of searching, we were able to locate him away from his vehicle,” he added. “It took us pretty much all day.”

It’s unknown why Snyder was in the area, Scales said.

Tehachapi is about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

