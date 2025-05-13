Nevada County seeking volunteers for Civil Grand Jury

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Want to make our county continue to be such a great place to live? You can do so by serving on this year’s Nevada County Civil Grand Jury.

The jury is seeking citizen volunteers for its 2025 – 2026 term starting on July 1. The term is for a full year ending on June 30. If selected, you will take part in investigations and research ways to improve local government and agency functions.

Up to 19 jurors will serve per term. All qualified citizens are encouraged to apply. The jury is especially looking for individuals from the Truckee area.

To serve on the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury, you must be a county resident for at least one year, be over the age of 18, never have been convicted of a felony, be able to read and write English, and not currently serving as an elected official. An investment of about 20 hours per week is required for meetings and research. Jurors will receive a small stipend for their work, and training is provided.

To apply, please visit the Nevada County Superior Court website at http://www.nevada.courts.ca.gov/general-information/grand-jury or call 530-265-1730.