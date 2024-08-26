Nevada County selects new Public Works Director

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – David Garcia is Nevada County’s new public works director starting Sept. 1. Garcia, who started with the County in 2007, has worked on public works programs in Nevada County for 15 years, most recently as the County’s solid waste program manager.

As public works director, Garcia will oversee 86 staff across six programs and a $70 million annual budget.

“David is already an integral contributor to our annual Capital Improvement Program and will be able to hit the ground running with his strong working knowledge of all our public works programs,” said Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson.

Garcia looks forward to continuing to serve the community through his work at Nevada County.

“I’m always inspired by the dedication and commitment of our staff. The Department of Public Works provides core services that affect all our daily lives. I don’t take that responsibility lightly,” he said.

During his ten years as Solid Waste Program Manager, Garcia has led the County’s largest facility improvement project in the last decade with the $20 million renovation of the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, which is planned to be completed in early 2025.

As a transportation planner, he helped develop the five-year Capital Improvement Plan outlining all major public works projects and has supported the Tinloy Transit Transfer Center project in downtown Grass Valley, the Penn Valley and Combie bike path projects, and the County’s Highway Bridge Program.

He has also advocated for rural counties, serving on several state association boards and committees.

Garcia graduated from California State University, Chico with an M.A. in Geography with distinction and from California State University, Fresno, with a B.A. in Geography. He and his wife, Jakki, live in Grass Valley, where they raise their two children and have been teaching martial arts for the past 14 years.