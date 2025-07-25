Nevada County Sets the Standard for Emergency Preparation 

Sheriff's Captain Robert Jakobs, Office of Emergency Services Director Alex Keeble-Toll, CAL FIRE Unit Chief Brian Estes and District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock.

Provided

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – Nevada County is earning statewide recognition for its proven approach to emergency preparedness for disasters like wildfires and winter storms.

Last week, Supervisor Hardy Bullock, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office presented its unique integrated model to county leaders across California at the California State Association of Counties’ institute for newly elected supervisors. Brian Estes, chief of CAL-FIRE’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, also joined the presentation.

The level of collaboration between OES and the Sheriff’s Office is unusual in the state.

“This close coordination between our emergency planners and law enforcement make us faster and more effective during crises,” said Bullock. “It helps us make sure residents, first responders, and partner agencies are all working from the same playbook when disaster strikes.”

Alex Keeble-Toll, Nevada County OES director, discussed the importance of conversations among leaders well before disaster strikes. County officials make sure any fire mitigation projects are aligned with CAL FIRE priorities. They meet with nonprofits in advance, so everyone is aware of resources and services available before, during, and after disasters.

Most importantly, OES works all-year round to empower residents with the knowledge they need to be ready for disasters. “When residents know how to prepare and respond during a disaster, they become our partners on the ground,” said Keeble-Toll. “Every neighbor who knows how to make a go-bag, sign up for emergency alerts or help a vulnerable friend means first responders can focus on the most urgent needs. Educated residents multiply our ability to keep the whole community safe.” For more information on emergency preparedness, visit ReadyNevadaCounty.org.