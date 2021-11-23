Nevada County Sheriff’s Office alerted to grisly find

What looked like human remains were discovered inside a vehicle reported to have been burned.

Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle in a lot in the 12000 block of Amber Street in Grass Valley at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday, following a tip from an unidentified source, said Andrew Trygg, public information officer for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies found the charred vehicle in a grassy area off the roadway and locked down the scene, pending a search warrant. The findings will be examined with assistance from the California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE and Chico State anthropologists.

“At this time, the identity of the victim and the cause of the fire are not known,” Trygg said. “The case is being investigated as a suspicious death.” No other details were available.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publicaiton of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com