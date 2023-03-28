Nevada County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains discovered east of Truckee

Severely decomposed human remains were found near Farad Rd.

Provided / Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating human remains found Monday near Interstate 80 east of Truckee near the California/Nevada border.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center received a call at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, from the area of Farad Road and Interstate 80 for the possible discovery of human remains.

“The caller reported finding severely decomposed human remains,” a NCSO Facebook post said.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded and began investigating. The remains were confirmed to be human.

Since the remains were found near dark, the Sheriff’s Office deputies secured the scene overnight and the search continued Tuesday morning.

The FBI Evidence Response Team, anthropologists from the Chico State Human Identification Lab, the Nevada County Search and Rescue Evidence Team and detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units responded to process the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the scene is still being processed. Please use caution if traveling in the area.