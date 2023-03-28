Nevada County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains discovered east of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating human remains found Monday near Interstate 80 east of Truckee near the California/Nevada border.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dispatch Center received a call at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, from the area of Farad Road and Interstate 80 for the possible discovery of human remains.
“The caller reported finding severely decomposed human remains,” a NCSO Facebook post said.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded and began investigating. The remains were confirmed to be human.
Since the remains were found near dark, the Sheriff’s Office deputies secured the scene overnight and the search continued Tuesday morning.
The FBI Evidence Response Team, anthropologists from the Chico State Human Identification Lab, the Nevada County Search and Rescue Evidence Team and detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Special Investigations Units responded to process the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and the scene is still being processed. Please use caution if traveling in the area.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.