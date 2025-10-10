Nevada County Sheriff’s Office launches third annual Children’s Holiday Card Contest

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – Calling local child artists! Nevada County children, ages 4 – 12, are invited to submit their holiday-inspired artwork to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) for a chance to have their artwork published and transformed into the official 2025 greeting card for the agency with naming recognition.

In addition to having their artwork come to life for all to see, the winner will be personally picked up at home in a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle on an agreed upon date and time and will be chauffeured to school where their classroom will be treated to a Donuts with Deputies party. At the party, children will enjoy donuts with deputies and have an opportunity to explore patrol vehicles, ask questions about law enforcement, and meet Sheriff Shannan Moon.

Official contest forms with drawing directions are available for download on the Sheriff’s website at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/59931/Childrens-2025-Holiday-Card-Contest-Forms or https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-contest-2025 ).

Entries must be received by or before Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 at 10 a.m. for consideration. Late entries will not be accepted. Entries may be scanned in color and emailed to SheriffPIO@nevadacountyca.gov ; uploaded online to the Sheriff’s website at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/59931/Childrens-2025-Holiday-Card-Contest-Forms (or via https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-contest-2025 ) dropped off in-person at the Sheriff’s Office, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; or mailed to NCSO at 950 Maidu Avenue #280, Nevada City, CA 95959 (please do not fold the picture if mailing).

Children at all Nevada County elementary schools and homeschooled children, ages 4 – 12, are encouraged to participate in the Sheriff’s third annual Children’s Holiday Card Contest. The winner will be contacted via their parent(s) by mid-November, along with the child’s school as applicable, for party scheduling.