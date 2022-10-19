Nevada County Sheriff’s Office raffling custom-made flag for cancer services

Correctional Officer Mike Schnitzius with his custom-made, wooden American flag.

Provided/NCSO

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is raffling off a custom-made wooden flag designed and constructed by a correctional officer to support cancer related services.

Correctional Officer Mike Schnitzius, with Wildwood Custom Flags, created a 37-inch by 19 ½-inch American flag made from walnut and pine wood that will be raffled off on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The suggested donation for tickets are $5 each or five for $20. All proceeds will be donated to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation to be used locally for cancer related services.

The flag can be viewed in person in the lobby in Nevada City where tickets can be obtained.

Tickets are also available at the Grass Valley, Nevada City and Truckee police departments.