Nevada County Sheriff’s Office transitions to ‘Pigeonly Corrections’ for all personal jail mail services

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has officially transitioned all personal mail services for the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility and the Truckee Substation Jail to Pigeonly Corrections, a secure mail processing platform designed to enhance safety and streamline communication.

“This decision was made principally for safety first and foremost as an added layer of protection for our staff and the incarcerated population,” explained Captain Bob Jakobs, NCSO Jail Commander. “We’ve had incidents where contraband has made its way into our jail facilities through creative avenues, including standard mail. While we’ve had success in reducing attempts to smuggle in contraband by purchasing a body scanner in 2017 and an in-house mail scanner in 2019, it is not full proof, and the impact of such occurrences can be severe for all involved.”

Since June of this year, jail staff have successfully intercepted and stopped six incidents of correspondence from entering Wayne Brown Correctional Facility that tested presumptive positive for illegal substances. Over the years, however, there have been incidents where incarcerated individuals have overdosed inside the jail. While jail staff carry Narcan and are trained and equipped to respond to medical emergencies, Pigeonly will help limit such incidents from occurring in the first place.

Effective immediately, personal mail sent directly to the Sheriff’s Office PO boxes will no longer be accepted. All non-privileged mail must now be addressed to Pigeonly Corrections’ mail center in Las Vegas, NV, using the designated facility codes:

Wayne Brown Correctional Facility: 2100

Truckee Substation Jail: 2101

Mailing Address: PO Box 96777, Las Vegas, NV 89193

Pigeonly will scan all incoming mail into digital color copies, which are then printed and securely delivered to the appropriate facility. Originals will be temporarily stored and securely destroyed unless the sender requests their return. Full mail guidelines and prohibited items are available on the NCSO website.

Legal and official mail—including government documents, publications from verified publishers, and privileged attorney correspondence—should continue to be sent directly to the correctional facilities. Attorneys must now verify their identities through Pigeonly’s secure portal to send legal mail, ensuring confidentiality and compliance with attorney-client privilege.

Send Mail Online for Free: Family and friends can now send letters, photos, greeting cards, and more from any device using Pigeonly’s Forever Free plan. Visit http://www.pigeonly.com to create an account and track mail delivery status.

This update has been posted in all housing units, facility lobbies, and is reflected on the NCSO website.

NCSO remains committed to maintaining secure, transparent, and efficient communication channels for incarcerated individuals and their loved ones. For more information, visit http://www.pigeonly.com or the NCSO website .