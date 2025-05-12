Nevada County Superior Court celebrates Juror Appreciation Week

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Superior Court proudly joins the nation in celebrating Juror Appreciation Week from May 12 to May 16.

In 1998, the California Legislature passed a special resolution to recognize jurors during Juror Appreciation Week. The purpose is to acknowledge, honor, and celebrate the important contributions of citizens who devote their time and effort to “making the cherished right of trial by jury a reality and to raise awareness about their contribution to our courts.” It is also intended to encourage “all citizens to support the jury system and appear when summoned for service, thereby fulfilling this most important civic responsibility shared by every member of a democracy.”

Every year, thousands of citizens take time away from their other commitments, families, and jobs, to serve as jurors. It is a tradition established by our constitution more than 200 years ago and is a fundamental part of our democracy. In Nevada County, 60,659 jurors were summoned in 2024.

So far, in 2025, 11,053 have been summoned. These jurors, everyday people drawn from diverse walks of life, are trusted with the solemn duty of rendering decisions with significant consequences that can deeply influence the lives of individuals and the broader community.

“Jury service is vital to and at the heart of the American system of justice,” said Presiding Judge S. Robert Tice-Raskin. “Jurors play a pivotal role in resolving legal disputes. Its members are charged, in each case, with making a fair and impartial decision based on the facts presented by the parties and the requirements of law.”

All week, the court will celebrate jurors and their important contributions to our community with a banner and additional snacks in the Jury Assembly Room for summoned jurors.

“On behalf of all the judges of Nevada County, we thank all our past and future jurors for your service,” Judge Tice-Raskin said. “We recognize that service as a juror is a burden for our citizens because the time jurors give the court is time taken away from their busy personal lives and jobs. Every juror should know that we truly appreciate you, your time, your commitment and all that you do to serve our community.”

For more information on jury service, visit: https://www.nevada.courts.ca.gov/divisions/jury-service .