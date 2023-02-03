Nevada County Superior Court to extend clerk counter hours
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nevada County Superior Court is expanding its clerk counter hours at all locations starting Monday, Feb. 6.
Clerk’s offices and telephone lines will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each court day at all court locations. This represents an expansion of two hours per court day.
This change was made possible by the actions of the legislature and governor in addressing the need for ongoing equitable funding of the California Trial Courts.
The fiscal year 2022/2023 State Budget Act included “Trial Court Equity Funding” to address historical inequity in funding among the state’s trial courts. As a court which has been historically funded below the statewide average for trial courts, Nevada County Superior Court received a portion of this additional Trial Court Equity Funding.
“We are truly grateful for the additional funding as a result of the collaborative efforts of the Legislature, Governor, and Judiciary,” said the Hon. S. Robert Tice-Raskin, Presiding Judge. “This funding has enabled us to expand our clerk’s office operating hours and thereby improve access to our justice system for all members of our community.”
This expansion of clerk’s office hours is in addition to restoration of monthly in-person Self-Help Center services at the court’s Truckee location which began in January. Nevada County Superior Court also launched eFiling for civil cases in January, providing greatly improved document processing capabilities to the court’s clerk staff and litigants.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.