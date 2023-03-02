Nevada County supervisors approve Truckee Fire fee changes

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved Truckee Fire Protection District fee changes.

The fee changes apply to residential and commercial properties. Residential properties will increase from $1.20 per square foot to $1.27 per square foot. For non-residential properties, fees will increase to $0.96 per square foot for industrial properties, $1.34 for retail/commercial and $1.92 for office space.

The additional fees will be used for mitigation efforts and equipment, not staffing.

The board also voted to certify the Programmatic Final Environmental Impact Report for the Broadband Program.

The Broadband Program is a county-wide program to expand broadband access.

County staff used a programmatic environmental review process which considers a series of actions as one large project. This helps avoid duplication of analysis, considers cumulative impacts, provides a broad consideration of alternatives and streamlines the environmental review process for later actions. The EIR process was funded by PG&E settlement funds and the California Emerging Tech Fund.

During implementation of the broadband program, there will be above ground equipment built, as well as underground fiber installation.

The county has heard concerns from the community about health effects of wireless, which staff said they will only be using in limited situations. Staff is also developing a tribal coordination plan for areas of the project that will cross into tribal lands.

The meeting, which was held remotely because of the multi-day blizzard, started with several proclamations.

Feb. 11, was recognized as “International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the month of March is proclaimed as “Nevada County Women’s History Month” and “March 18, is proclaimed as “Public Defense Day.”