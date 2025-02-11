Nevada County Supervisors approve Truckee Fire Protection District fee adjustment

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday, Feb. 11, adopting the Truckee Fire Protection District’s (TFPD) Capital Improvement Plan, Mitigation Fee Annual Expenditure Plan, and 5-Year Findings Report for fiscal year 2024/25. The plan includes annual inflationary adjustments to Development Impact Mitigation Fees, commonly known as AB 1600 Fees.

The resolution, which takes effect on April 12, 2025, updates the fees that developers pay to mitigate the impact of new construction on fire protection services. The adjustments, based on the 20-City Construction Cost Index, include a one-cent per square foot increase for residential and industrial development and a two-cent per square foot increase for retail, commercial, and office space.

Planning Director Brian Foss presented the proposal, explaining that the Nevada County Code requires the Board of Supervisors to approve fee adjustments for special districts, including fire and park districts. The TFPD Board of Directors, which held a public hearing in December 2024, approved the increases before submitting them to the county for final approval.

Truckee Fire Chief Kevin McKechnie emphasized the modest nature of the adjustment and outlined planned expenditures for the upcoming year. Key projects include advancing the design and planning for Fire Station 90 near the Town of Truckee Corporation Yard and the local animal shelter, as well as purchasing a new command vehicle. The district can use mitigation fees to cover approximately 40% of the vehicle’s cost.

During the discussion, supervisors sought clarification on the timing of updates to the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and the district’s Nexus Study, which justifies fee adjustments. Chief McKechnie explained that while the CIP is updated annually, the Nexus Study—last completed in 2021—is typically reviewed every five years. However, recent legislative changes may extend that timeline to eight years, with the next review potentially occurring in 2026.

Following the discussion, the board opened the floor for public comment. With no public input, the supervisors proceeded with a vote, approving the resolution with four votes in favor and one absence.

