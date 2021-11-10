Nevada County supervisors award almost $2 million in grants
On Tuesday, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously awarded $1,991,884 in “Community Resiliency Grants,” funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, to 32 local nonprofits, small businesses, and special districts.
The county received 73 eligible applications totaling $4,967,963 in requests that met federal guidelines to “respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.” The county’s “Community Resiliency Grants” are intended to support community-serving institutions and programs responding to the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in ways that increase resiliency, support recovery, and provide relief.
“The pandemic hit every sector in eastern county, so it’s gratifying to see these federal dollars bolstering vital nonprofits serving the small businesses in downtown Truckee, as well as our youth and vulnerable populations,” said Supervisor Hardy Bullock in a news release. “I think this is a model for how government can be nimble and responsive to the community’s immediate needs.”
The county invited applications from the myriad of community centers — from arts and cultural centers, granges, senior centers, veterans’ centers, daycare centers, family resource centers, and recreational centers.
“In my district, our gathering places have barely held on during this crisis. Groups like the Penn Valley Rodeo and the Rough and Ready Grange are at the heart and soul of the community, and I’m hopeful these federal grants will get them back on their feet,” said Board Vice Chair Sue Hoek.
Last spring, the Board allocated 30% of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation, $5.8 million, for “Community and Economic Resiliency” projects. This includes four grant programs and one loan program; these “Community Resiliency Grants” were allotted up to $2 million, with individual grants capped at $100,000.
Source: Nevada County
Bear River Recreation and Park District: $100,000
Bear Yuba Land Trust: $20,000
Bright Futures for Youth: $85,000
Child Advocates of Nevada County: $50,000
Community Beyond Violence: $50,000
Curious Forge: $92,120
Gateway Mountain Center: $85,000
Gold Country Senior Services: $99,490
Golden Empire Grange No. 806: $15,000
Grass Valley Downtown Association: $99,174
Greenhorn Firewise Community: $62,370
Habitat for Humanity: $100,000
Interfaith Food Ministries: $25,000
KidZone Museum: $50,000
League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County: $12,000
Local Planning Council for Child Care Development: $100,000
Music in the Mountains: $75,000
Neighborhood Center for the Arts: $100,000
Nevada City Chamber of Commerce: $50,000
Nevada County Arts Council: $76,000
Nevada Theatre Commission: $100,000
North San Juan Community Center: $72,968
Penn Valley Community Rodeo Association: $25,000
Rough and Ready Grange: $38,500
San Juan Ridge Community Library: $25,000
Sierra Community House: $100,000
South Yuba River Citizens League: $53,202
Synergia Learning Center: $19,560
Tahoe Truckee School of Music: $75,000
Truckee Downtown Merchants Association: $85,000
Truckee River Watershed Council: $20,000
Woolman at Sierra Friends Center: $31,500
TOTAL
$1,991,884
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County supervisors award almost $2 million in grants
On Tuesday, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously awarded $1,991,884 in “Community Resiliency Grants,” funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, to 32 local nonprofits, small businesses, and special districts.