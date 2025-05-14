Nevada County Supervisors back regional plan addressing Truckee homelessness solutions

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Board of Supervisors expressed support today for a plan to advance regional

solutions to Truckee homelessness.

“Our entire community is responsible for addressing homelessness,” said Supervisor Hardy Bullock. “No one entity is responsible nor can a single jurisdiction or an organization, town or the County or a local nonprofit fix or solve it.”

The Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Plan was prepared over 18 months as part of a collaborative, community effort. It discusses locations for possible services for those experiencing homelessness, services needed and timing.

“We’re going to keep working on this until it’s solved,” Bullock said.

The plan also outlines strategies to build a coordinated, sustainable system of support for individuals experiencing homelessness.

Ryan Gruver, the director of the county Health and Human Services Agency, said “Despite experiencing extreme weather, Truckee currently has no winter or year-round homeless shelter or day center. With the Board’s acceptance of the Tahoe Truckee Homeless Action Plan, and the buy-in from stakeholders such as the Town of Truckee, I’m hopeful that we will be able to address these critical issues and bring more homeless services to Truckee.”

Nevada County has made significant investments in behavioral health, public health, social services and supportive partnerships to meet the needs of the Medi-Cal population over the past seven years.

For more information about Nevada County efforts to address homelessness in Truckee, please see Homelessness In Eastern County | Nevada County, CA .