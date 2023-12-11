Nevada County Supervisors create new Chief of Staff/Clerk of the Board position
In response to the coming retirement of longtime Clerk of the Board Julie Patterson Hunter at the end of this month, the Board of Supervisors has added duties to the position and retitled it Chief of Staff/Clerk of the Board.
Jeffrey Thorsby, a Senior Management Analyst who has worked for the County since 2015, will assume the new position. Supervisors said they selected him for the job because of his extensive knowledge of Board activities and his experience in advocating on policy issues at the state and federal level. Thorsby starts the new position on December 31.
The move comes after a year of deliberations concerning the optimal path forward to maintain the performance of that office. “This is a major change for the Clerk of the Board position,” said Supervisor Ed Scofield, chair of the Board. Supervisor Hardy Bullock added Thorsby is the best person “to take that office to the next step and add community horsepower.”
Patterson Hunter served the supervisors more than 19 years, including eight years as Clerk of the Board. Patterson Hunter was engaged with multiple state organizations, most notably the California Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Association. She met rigorous education, experience, and service criteria in 2017 to become a Certified Clerk of the Board and is one of only eight clerks currently active in the state to achieve that designation.
