Nevada County supervisors get update on homelessness plan

Nevada County officials said on Tuesday, Jan. 9, they want a homeless day center open this summer, with it turning into a 24/7 facility within two years.

The center initially would be open nine hours a day, five days a week. It would then expand to a facility that remains open every day, including holidays.

The precise cost and location of the day center remain unknown. Michael Heggarty, director of the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, said he’s budgeting $250,000 for the pilot program. The 24/7 facility is expected to cost significantly more.

“I think this is going to be a big issue,” Supervisor Hank Weston said. “Again, we’ve got to find the place. Just locating it is going to be a difficult issue.”

Supervisors early last year made homelessness a priority.

The data center is one of several aspects of a presentation on homelessness delivered Tuesday to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Heggarty told supervisors other parts of the plan include monthly meetings of homeless service providers, a nomadic shelter that would free beds at Hospitality House and a housing first program.