Nevada County Supervisors recognize Truckee business owner

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee resident and business owner, Bill Greeno, has recently received commendation from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors in recognition of his dedicated service as the Nevada County Planning Commissioner for District 5. Supervisor Hardy Bullock commenced the acknowledgment by lauding Greeno’s noteworthy contributions to the commission.

Various supervisors contributed with accolades to Greeno and his exceptional leadership as chairman during particularly difficult and emotionally charged process involving the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the permit for the reopening of the Idaho/Maryland mine.

Bill Greeno was recognized by the Nevada County Supervisors. Provided

During the recognition, Greeno expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the county, considering it a privilege. Reflecting on his role as a Nevada County Commissioner, Greeno found addressing diverse issues to be both gratifying and impactful.

Even though he is no longer a commissioner, Greeno remains a dedicated contributor to the Truckee community, serving as the Chairman of the Board of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. As the owner of two auto repair shops, Quality Automotive Servicing and German Import Garage, both located in Truckee, he actively involves himself in town matters, participating in processes that directly affect local businesses. Greeno remains committed to fostering the well-being and prosperity of the local community.