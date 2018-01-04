Nevada County supervisors to see pot recommendations on Jan. 9

A citizen's marijuana committee could find no agreement on residential outdoor grows under an acre or property line setbacks, punting those issues to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

The board for the first time Tuesday, Jan. 9, will formally receive recommendations created by the community advisory group. Supervisors are expected to take no action, other than accept the report, call the citizen's process complete and dissolve the panel.

“We are taking this one step at a time,” interim Deputy CEO Mali Dyck said in an email. “We anticipate direction from the board regarding the parameters of the new ordinance at a future date, possibly on February 13. We can start to map out the rest of the timeline after receiving board direction.”