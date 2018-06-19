Nevada County supervisors to vote Tuesday on fiscal year 2018-19 budget

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors today is scheduled to vote on its fiscal year 2018-19 budgetof $235,688,597.

Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

The budget — 2.8 percent higher than the fiscal year 2017-18 budget — reflects money allocated for county expenses. Officials anticipate revenue next fiscal year of $230,414,779, said Martin Polt, the county's chief fiscal officer/deputy CEO.

That leaves a gap of about $5.2 million, a difference the county will bridge with its fund balance, which is like a savings account.

"This budget also includes funding for the top priorities of the Board of Supervisors including regulations of cannabis cultivation and increased funding for homelessness programs and prevention," CEO Rick Haffey states in a budget document. "Also included are increased resources for fire inspections to improve fire prevention."

According to Haffey, the county anticipates receiving $3 million for local roads. That money is generated by Senate Bill 1 — which imposed a 12-cent gas tax and increased vehicle tag fees. A repeal of Senate Bill 1 by the voters in November would significantly affect local roads.

Touting the financial positives, Haffey also expresses concern over the future in the budget document. He notes that recessions occur every seven to nine years, meaning the next one is near. He also worries over the financial decisions a new governor could make.

"The State may deplete their resources and go back to balancing their budget on the backs of local governments," Haffey writes. "A new governor may not have the inclination, desire or ability to hold off a spending spree by the Legislature as Governor (Jerry) Brown has for the last eight years. This could imperil many local governments including Nevada County."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.