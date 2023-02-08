Nevada County Supervisors unanimously adopt 2023 board objectives

Nevada County Supervisors with Nevada City Grass Valley and Truckee mayors and managers at 2023 Board Workshop.

2023 Board Objectives Fiscal Stability and Core Services Maintain the County’s financial stability and core services. Emergency Preparedness Lead the community in all hazards planning, preparedness, response, and recovery with a focus on wildfire. Do this by focusing on improving countywide evacuation routes and safety, continuing to strengthen early alert and critical communication systems, partnering closely with residents and community partners in emergency preparedness, defensible space, home hardening, green waste disposal, and fire-safe land stewardship. Economic Development Promote economic development by emphasizing resiliency and entrepreneurship; retaining and attracting high quality jobs; investing in major infrastructure projects; and working with local, state and federal partners to support our small business, nonprofit, and tourism sectors. Broadband Equitably expand broadband to support economic development, distance-learning, telework, telemedicine, and general quality of life for all residents by championing the implementation of Nevada County Broadband Strategy Plan policies and last-mile infrastructure projects. Climate Resilience Safeguard Nevada County’s economic durability, environmental integrity, and public health and safety by preparing for, adapting to, and mitigating changing climate conditions in a way that reflects our rural quality of life. Housing Coordinate with local jurisdictions, developers, and other partners to facilitate development of, and access, to affordable and workforce housing. Homelessness In partnership with the Continuum of Care, prevent homelessness, address the needs of people experiencing homelessness, and move towards sustainable, ongoing programs. Recreation Promote sustainable recreation in partnership with community providers and other jurisdictions to enhance recreational access, support public health and safety, realize economic opportunities and preserve natural resource assets. Maintain the County’s financial stability and core services.Lead the community in all hazards planning, preparedness, response, and recovery with a focus on wildfire. Do this by focusing on improving countywide evacuation routes and safety, continuing to strengthen early alert and critical communication systems, partnering closely with residents and community partners in emergency preparedness, defensible space, home hardening, green waste disposal, and fire-safe land stewardship.Promote economic development by emphasizing resiliency and entrepreneurship; retaining and attracting high quality jobs; investing in major infrastructure projects; and working with local, state and federal partners to support our small business, nonprofit, and tourism sectors.Equitably expand broadband to support economic development, distance-learning, telework, telemedicine, and general quality of life for all residents by championing the implementation of Nevada County Broadband Strategy Plan policies and last-mile infrastructure projects.Safeguard Nevada County’s economic durability, environmental integrity, and public health and safety by preparing for, adapting to, and mitigating changing climate conditions in a way that reflects our rural quality of life.Coordinate with local jurisdictions, developers, and other partners to facilitate development of, and access, to affordable and workforce housing.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted the 2023 Board Objectives at their February 7 Board Meeting. The 2023 Board Objectives remain largely the same as 2022 and include eight community priorities: fiscal stability, emergency preparedness, economic development, broadband, climate resilience, housing, homelessness, and recreation.

“Our annual objectives serve as a roadmap for our budget and program planning for the upcoming year,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Ed Scofield. “I walked out of this year’s workshop feeling proud and satisfied about what we’ve accomplished and knowing the priorities we’ll be working on this year.”

In 2022, Nevada County celebrated significant accomplishments to advance the Board’s 2022 Objectives, with highlights including:

– Broadband: Received $500,000 from the California Public Utilities Commission to provide network design and engineering for broadband across the county and is listed to receive almost $75 million total for grant project awards from the California Advanced Services Fund

– Housing: Celebrated the completion of Brunswick Commons and Cashin’s Field Housing developments, adding nearly 100 new affordable housing units in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

– Economic Development: Secured $122,860 from California Office of the Small Business Advocate to support 43 Nevada County Microbusinesses, and granted over $2 million in funding to nonprofits, small businesses, and special districts through Nevada County’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

– Recreation: In the first year of this objective, secured $200,000 from Sierra Nevada Conservancy to fund a countywide Recreation and Resiliency Master Plan, which will be one of the first of its kind in the state of California to comprehensively integrate Each year, the Board of Supervisors identifies their annual priorities during the Board Workshop in January. The Board Objectives identified aim to address community challenges and are used to manage County operations, programs, and services and to support the 2023/2024 budget development process. The mayors and managers from the City of Grass Valley, City of Nevada City, and Town of Truckee participated in the Board Workshop to discuss shared goals.

“We’re excited to see alignment between the County and Town’s priorities,” said Town of Truckee Mayor Lindsay Romack. “We’re looking forward to continuing to collaborate around efforts like environmental sustainability and emergency preparedness.”

Supervisors adopted climate resilience as a new objective in 2023 to increase coordination amongst existing County projects.

“An increase in extreme weather events has impacted our community’s rural economy, environment, and health over the past several years, in addition to increasing the community’s service needs,” said District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall. “We will be looking at how we can continue to build off our current efforts, from continuing to harden our infrastructure against wildfires and snowstorms to pursuing new funding opportunities.”

Learn more about Nevada County’s annual Board Objectives, including quarterly progress reports, at http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/BoardObjectives .