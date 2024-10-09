Nevada County Supervisors uphold Planning Commission decision on mixed-use development

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors met on Oct. 8 to discuss significant developments, including the Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) for the new Truckee Library and an appeal regarding a proposed mixed-use development.

New Truckee Library Joint Powers Agreement

The Board addressed the Joint Powers Agreement for the upcoming Truckee Library, initially approved on Jan. 23, 2024. Following the official execution of the agreement in Feb., the proposal to amend it to include Placer County as a member was presented. County staff sought approval for this amendment, emphasizing the need for continued support to fund vital aspects of the library project. Nevada County has already allocated $500,000 for the library’s construction, along with contributions from the Town of Truckee and the Friends of the Truckee Library.

Additionally, staff requested the transfer of $150,000 from the Nevada County Library to support the Truckee Library’s operations. The Supervisors unanimously approved both the amended JPA agreement and the funding transfer.

Appeal of Conditional Use Permit for Mixed-Use Development

The meeting also featured a public hearing regarding an appeal filed by Donald B. Mooney, representing the Friends of Prosser Truckee. The appeal contested the Planning Commission’s decision to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and approve a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a mixed-use development at 10375 Silverado Way in Truckee. This development includes a forestry management facility with a wood-fired boiler, associated structures, and six units of state-regulated employee housing.

Mooney’s appeal highlighted five main concerns, including what he described as an inadequate project description, insufficient consideration of environmental impacts, and potential noise disturbances. Mooney argued that the project could pose risks to public safety and suggested that a more comprehensive Environmental Impact Report be conducted.

Despite these concerns, county staff defended the project, asserting that thorough noise studies and environmental reviews had been conducted. Legal representatives for the developer countered that the public had not presented substantial evidence to question the environmental assessments.

The Board of Supervisors engaged in extensive deliberation, with Chair Hardy Bullock acknowledging minor noise disturbances but ultimately deeming the Mitigated Negative Declaration sufficient. Bullock proposed conditions to improve safety and mitigate noise, including necessary thinning of trees along the project’s entrance and the construction of earthen berms to buffer residential properties.

After thorough consideration, the Board voted unanimously to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision and proceed with the project.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.