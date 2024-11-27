Nevada County Supes award contract for Hirschdale Road Bridge replacement

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors approved contracts for the Hirschdale Road over Truckee River Bridge Replacement Project and the Hirschdale Road at Hinton (UPRR) Overhead Rehabilitation Project during its Tuesday, Nov. 26 meeting.

Both bridges have been deemed structurally deficient by the State of California.

For the Hirschdale Road over Truckee River project, a temporary bridge will be built next to the existing one. The old bridge will be removed and then rebuilt.

The Hinton Overhead Bridge will just have rehabilitation work done on it so it doesn’t need to be completely removed.

Preliminary environmental work is expected to run now through April, pending weather, and will include the moving of bat and swallow populations. Work on both projects is expected to be completed in Fall 2026.

The projects are being funded through CalTrans’ Highway Bridge Replacement Program with the exception of a staircase down to the Truckee River which will be paid for by the county to support recreation access.

The contracts are being awarded to Myers & Sons Construction LLC. The board approved the contracts 4-0 with Supervisor Hardy Bullock being absent.