Nevada County supervisors proclaim Nov. 5-13 as Military Appreciation Week

Supervisor Hardy Bullock (top from left), Supervisor Ed Scofield, Supervisor Dan Miller, Supervisor Heidi Hall (bottom) Major Lewis, Major Chema, SFC Shifflet, Board of Supervisors Chair Sue Hoek, Col Church, Karen Merideth, CMDR Dearloff, CDR Adam Koziatek, and Chief Oliver stand in the Nevada County Board of Supervisor’s chambers following Tuesday’s Military Appreciation proclamation.

Provided

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously proclaimed Nov. 5-13 as Military Appreciation Week in Nevada County.

The purpose of the commemoration is to honor all active duty, reservists, retired, veterans, and Gold Star Families who reside in the county, with a wide variety of business discounts offered to military personnel during Military Appreciation Week and ongoing throughout the year.

Members of the Air Force, Space Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines, and Gold Star Families were present at Tuesday’s meeting.

In addition to honoring veterans, the week is intended to promote the interest and and welfare of local vets by making counseling, advocacy, and help with benefits more accessible.

Speaking to the group of gathered service people, District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek said, “This is our second annual and we are real, real excited. Last year we had an appreciation event and it was great. And we keep moving forward with activities we can do to engage with folks down at Beale (Air Force Base) or anyone in the military. We want you all to know we appreciate you.”

Dan West of the County Veterans Service Office emphasized the need for continued services.

“The (Veterans Service Office) exists to assist the veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses of this community to obtain the federal, state, and local benefits they are entitled to,” West said. “It is our mission to assist each veteran to obtain the benefits that he or she has earned. The VSO operates on a budget of just over $611,000 per year. Our office has assisted in generating $5.3 million in benefits to veterans in our community to date.”

The Veterans Service Office has been in collaboration with outside agencies and other veterans service organizations to ensure that no vet is in need, whether it be housing, medical care, or job placement.

“Nevada County is home to more than 8,500 veterans with services offered to veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses,” read Hoek. “The Board of Supervisors desires to support our veterans and promote its partnership with Beale Air Force Base where applicable for the mutual benefit of our veterans, their families, active duty military, and entire community throughout Nevada County.

District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller said, “You have to appreciate (service men and women) and respect them for what they do. Civilians need to understand what the military means, especially in our area, and the sacrifice and the protection that they give us so anything we can do to make your mission easier is something we need to be involved in.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com .