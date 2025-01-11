Nevada County to conduct countywide test of Emergency Alert Notification System on Jan. 23

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. – As part of the Office of the Emergency Services (OES) ongoing commitment to community safety, a test of the CodeRED Emergency Alert System is scheduled for Jan. 23. CodeRED is an opt-in notification system used by the County of Nevada to notify residents in an emergency. These alerts may be received as text, email, landline, cell phone, and TTY.

OES urges residents to sign up for emergency alerts in preparation for the Jan. 23 test. The CodeRED Emergency Alert System test is scheduled to run in phases throughout the day by Supervisorial District beginning at 10 a.m.

“Signing up for CodeRED and knowing your zone are two of the most important actions that Nevada County residents can take to be prepared for emergencies. In the past we have used CodeRED not just for evacuations associated wildfires but also to provide important information during winter storms” said Alex Keeble-Toll, Interim Director of Emergency Services.

All residents of Nevada County are advised to register for CodeRED Emergency Alerts by:

Visiting ReadyNevadaCounty.org/EmergencyAlerts

Texting ReadyNevadaCounty to 99411 and follow the link to complete the registration

Contacting 211 Connecting Point by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-833-342-5211.

CodeRED Emergency Alerts will display as originating from 866-419-5000 or 855-969-4636 on

caller ID and residents are encouraged to save these numbers.

If you or someone you know does not receive the test alert by the end of the day on Jan. 23, contact the CodeRED Emergency Alert Customer Support team at crsupport@onsolve.com or 866-939-0911 x1, Monday-Friday 6 a.m.- 3 p.m. PST.

For more information on CodeRED Emergency Alerts visit: ReadyNevadaCounty.org/EmergencyAlerts .