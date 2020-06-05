Nevada County to enter Stage 3 reopening next week

From a Friday, June 5, 2020, release:

Today, California Department of Public Health released reopening guidance documents for 12 additional Stage 3 business sectors. Under the statewide order and with local Public Health Officer approval, these businesses will be able to reopen with modifications in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as soon as June 12. Nevada County Public Health immediately began to review the guidance to determine how these requirements fit into our local community. They will continue a careful review to provide science-based recommendations or requirements for both a safe and quick reopening specific to Nevada County.

“It is good news that we will be able to reopen more businesses and move into Stage 3 reopening as early as next Friday,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake. “We will be reviewing the State guidance this weekend and considering how we can best protect our community by moving safely into Stage 3 reopening. However, with this good news, we also saw a significant spike in Nevada County cases this week. We need to continue to be diligent with reopening safely, and that will truly require a community-wide effort.”

Industries included in State Guidance released today:

Statewide: https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance

Schools and Child Care

Day Camps

Casinos operated by sovereign tribal nations

Music, Film and Television Production

Professional Sports without audiences

Variance Counties: https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties

Campgrounds, RV Parks, and Outdoor Recreation

Hotels

Cardrooms, Satellite Wagering Facilities and Racetracks, Family Entertainment Centers

Restaurants, Bars and Wineries, Fitness Facilities

Museums, Galleries, Zoos and Aquariums

All of the above listed guidances are effective as of June 12, 2020, and can only be implemented with local health officer approval following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 populations, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing.

Industries not included in State guidance released today: Nail salons, massage, med spas, youth sports, after school activities, gatherings of individuals from different households, movie theaters, entertainment venues.

Nevada County Public Health intends to update its Reopen Plan no later than Friday, June 12 to include the reopening additional sectors.

Webinar for Business Owners and Managers on New Industry Guidance

Nevada County will host a webinar from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 8, to answer questions business owners and managers may have regarding reopening safely and help guide them through the reopening process. Public Health is working on guidance specific to our Nevada County business sectors. We welcome an opportunity provide clarity and guidance through the all the phases of reopening.

“Our local businesses are our friends, family and neighbors,” said County Executive Officer Alison Lehman. “We know that this has impacted them greatly and we are here to support reopening as best we can while keeping a priority on the health of our community as a whole.”

“We have to learn how to live and operate our businesses within this environment safely. A short-term solution could prove detrimental to our community, so we appreciate the patience and dedication of everyone who is working with us to create a workable strategy for all Nevada County residents,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Heidi Hall.

Owners and managers of businesses who are included in these new guidance documents are encouraged to mark their calendars and join for Monday’s Stage 3 Guidance Workshop at:

Online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84223164728?pwd=ZnB0T2ZGcHprc0NFVTdZamhITGtpQT0

Dial-in: +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 842 2316 4728

Password: 955681

The meeting starts promptly at 10 a.m. Please join the Zoom meeting 10-15 minutes early so staff can assign you into the breakout group for your business industry. Additional reopening information for businesses will be updated at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus/businesses.

Importance of Reopening Safely

The continued reopening of businesses is great news and Nevada County is here to help guide all businesses through safely reopening. Although tourism from urban areas remains a significant risk for increased transmission of COVID-19 into Nevada County, local hospitals are prepared for a surge in COVID-19 cases, Nevada County Public Health has case investigation and contact tracing process systems in place, and free testing is available to everyone, even those who may be asymptomatic. COVID-19 remains a risk for our community, our large older population and nursing homes. This week, Nevada County saw a 30% increase in our COVID-19 confirmed case count and neighboring counties are seeing sharp increases as well.

Nevada County Public Health asks that everyone continues to remember the basics to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities:

– Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. Wash them before and after wearing a cloth facial covering and after being out in public spaces. If hand washing is not available, please use hand sanitizer.

– Wear face cloth coverings when in public to help protect others.

– If you are more susceptible to COVID-19, continue to consider going out into public spaces less frequently. – Get tested for COVID-19. Testing is free and available to everyone. Even without symptoms, testing of all

individuals can help identify those who are asymptomatic and may want to take extra precautions to protect others in the community.

Get Tested

To continue reopening safely, increasing our testing numbers is needed. Two OptumServe testing sites are available in Grass Valley and Kings Beach. Testing is free and available to everyone. The Grass Valley testing site now provides drive-thru testing in addition to walk-up testing to make it safer and more convenient. Register at lhi.care/covidtesting or find more information at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus.